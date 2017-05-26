Manchin attends new Greenbrier VA Outpatient Clinic opening

On Monday, May 22, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the grand opening of the new Greenbrier VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Fairlea.

“For three years the Veterans in Greenbrier County and the surrounding communities have been without a permanent outpatient clinic,” Senator Manchin said. “This was simply unacceptable to me and to our local Veterans, so we got to work. Together with the Vietnam Veterans of Greenbrier County – especially Jim Smith and Jim Creasman – we held town halls and meetings. We sent countless emails. We had conference calls with people at the highest levels of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. We talked to anyone who would listen – including the Secretary of the VA, Bob McDonald, who I invited and brought to Greenbrier County two years ago to underscore the great need for this clinic. Today’s opening is a testament to this community and our commitment to serving our Veterans.”

Veterans in the region now have permanent access to outpatient services including primary care, mental health, x-rays, telehealth, a laboratory and a dedicated clinic for women. Veterans can seek these services at the new location – 228 Shamrock Lane in Fairlea (behind the Shell Station) – from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.