Make a Joyful Noise

(Photo and text by Mark Robinson)

At Faith Baptist Church in Rupert, four members gathered to start a new musical group on Tuesday evening. Michelle Vestal (far left) was singing along but does not plan to be in the group. Her husband, David, sitting beside her, and Brenda Harris, Judy Meadows and Jim Groves, will play and sing. They have not yet picked a name for their group. Their first public appearance will be Sunday, Jan. 29, 6 p.m., at the church. Chad Meadows, Judy’s son, is the pastor.