Love interrupted in ‘La Traviata’

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), in partnership with The Met: Live in HD, presents Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” on Saturday, Mar. 11 at 12:55 p.m. The simulcast will run approximately 2 hours and 33 minutes with one intermission. James Caplinger, from the University of Charleston, will give a complimentary lecture beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $14 for seniors and $10 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

Starring Sonya Yoncheva as restless courtesan Violetta and Michael Fabiano as her lover Alfredo, this is the story of true love torn apart by deceit. Also starring Thomas Hampton as Alfredo’s deceitful father Giorgio, this production is conducted by San Francisco Opera Music Director Nicola Luisotti.

Based on a play written by Alexandre Dumas titled “La Dame aux Camélias,” “La Traviata.” has appeared in all but 16 Met seasons since 1883, when it was first performed. Along with Yoncheva, many lauded sopranos have portrayed the role of Violetta through the years, including Licia Albanese and Angela Gheorghiu.