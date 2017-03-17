Long-time teammates ready for West softball

Brooke Crane, in her third year coaching the Greenbrier West softball team, says she has 18 girls trying out, 12 of them returning from last year. They had a winning season last year, and hope to build on that in 2017.

“The strength of this team,” says Crane, “is that the girls play like a family. They’ve played together for years, going back to seasons in Little League.”

Their first game was March 20 in Fayetteville, and the first home game is the 23rd, against Liberty. “Everyone is excited,” Crane comments, “we’re ready to have a good season, and work together.”

Assistant coaches are Terry Montgomery, Tommy Honaker, who works mostly with hitting, and Tony Hinkle, who spends time developing pitchers and catchers. The No. 1 pitcher is Makayla Adkins, No. 2 is Wickline, and No. 3 is Kenley Posten. Katlyn Gray and Reegan Lively will be catching.