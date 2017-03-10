Local students named to DSLCC honor lists

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College has announced area students named to its President’s and Vice President’s Lists for the fall 2016 semester.

Those named to the President’s List are Danielle Marie Jenkins, Lewisburg; Nathan James Burdette and Brittany Marie Knuckles, White Sulphur Springs; and Kristopher Martinez and Jessica Ann Reigel, Ronceverte. To be named to the President’s List, a student must carry an academic load of 12 hours and have at least a 3.91 grade point average.

Named to the Vice President’s List were Matthew Wellington Canterbury, Rebekah Ann Canterbury and Laura Jane Dransfield, Gap Mills; and Chantella Paige Lewis, Lewisburg. To be named to the Vice President’s List, a student must carry an academic load of 12 hours and have at least a 3.25 grade point average.