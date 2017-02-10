Local musicians to record in Nashville



JJ Maddox, percussionist for singer/songwriter Emmalea Deal and Senior at Greenbrier East High School will be heading to Nashville, TN, this week to record several songs. Band members Deal, Maddox and Ben Cadle have been playing in many popular venues all over the state. Deal is a local girl from Summersville and has been performing since age 12. Each member is under 20 years old and share a passion for their music. Under the management company of PCG out of Nashville, this band will begin recording all original songs to promote a new album coming out soon. Look for and follow these musicians on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. A bright future is in store for this band.