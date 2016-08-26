Local artist Rose Dobbins has won top honors for best animal or bird painting at the Bath County Art Show. The painting that garnered the award, a pastel of a Brittany spaniel, was a demonstration that she completed while painting in the window at the WV Fine Artisans Gallery, in Lewisburg, during July’s First Friday celebration.

In addition to the Bill and Prudence Fields Award, Dobbins also won third place for her pastel painting, “The Dolly Sods.” Although pastels are her medium of choice, Dobbins also works in acrylics, watercolor and oils. She is currently offering classes in acrylics and pastels at the WV Fine Artisans Gallery.

Dobbins is a member of Greenbrier Artists, a signature member of the West Virginia Watercolor Society, and a juried member of Tamarack. She is also one of a group of artisans that recently opened the WV Fine Artisans Gallery located Lewisburg at 951 W. Washington Street.