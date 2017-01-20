Literary magazine seeks WV stories

Stumptown Publishing, LLC, producer of Two-Lane Livin’ Magazine, currently seeks poems, stories and essays for their second issue of Mountain Ink, a print literary journal featuring West Virginia Writers.

Submissions will be evaluated for literary quality, cultural and universal significance and emotional power.

The current submission period runs from Oct. 1, 2016 through Mar. 1, 2017. A $50 first place reward will be given for each genre – poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction. Authors published will receive payment in copies.

This call is open to current West Virginia residents with a submission fee of $5 per piece. Submissions should be mailed with a brief cover letter that includes a short biography and author’s current West Virginia address. Author’s name should NOT appear anywhere on the submission itself. Identify genre in top right corner.

Poems should be no longer than 30 lines; fiction and essays should be double spaced, no more than 4,000 words.

The poetry editor for the 2017 issue is Rachel Hicks. Hicks is a writer, teacher, and independent bookstore worker. She enjoys old typewriters, even older books, and indoor gardening. She received her MFA in Poetry from West Virginia Wesleyan College; MA in English from Marshall University; BA in English from Marshall University. She is currently working on a poetry chapbook.

The nonfiction editor is Callie Lyons, River City News Network Publisher and Editor. Her book, Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Water-proof and Lethal: The Hidden Dangers of C8, provided the inspiration for the Madrid Statement, the scientific consensus regarding the harm of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances. Known as a “warrior for public health”, Lyons has received the Associated Press of Ohio Award for Best Business Writer, the Uncovering the Truth Award for her environmental journalism, and a Freedom Pin for her commitment to democracy and free press.

The fiction editor is Elizabeth Damewood Gaucher. Gaucher’s essay, “Farm Dogs,” received a Judge’s Choice award in 2014 from Silas House’s literary journal, Still. Her published work appears in books by Westminster John Knox Press and Visibility Press, as well as in The Pikeville Review, River Teeth, Brevity’s Nonfiction Blog, Hippocampus Magazine, The Charleston Gazette, and other outlets. Gaucher holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree from WV Wesleyan College. Her own publication, Longridge Review, published its first issue in October 2015. She recently served as lead fiction editor for the Best of the Burlington Writers Work-shop 2016.

Mail submissions to: Stumptown Publishing, 2287 Rosedale Road, Stumptown, WV 25267. For more information email info@twolanelivin.com.