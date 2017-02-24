LewisGale Alleghany announces new CEO

William “Will” Windham has been named chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, effective Apr. 3.

“Will’s progressive career and accomplishments since joining HCA signify the type of leadership we can expect him to bring to LewisGale Hospital Alleghany,” said Brian Baumgardner, president of LewisGale Regional Health System. “This hospital has been recognized nationally for patient safety and excellent health outcomes, and Will’s leadership will continue to build on these successes.”

Windham has been a member of the HCA family since 2006, when he began his HCA career as an administrative intern at Chippenham & Johnston Willis Hospitals in Richmond, VA. He has held progressive leadership positions at HCA’s HealthONE division office and Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, both in Denver, CO; and the corporate Strategic Resource Group and Centennial Medical Center, both in Nashville, TN. Windham currently resides in McKinney, TX, where he serves as chief operating officer for HCA’s Medical City McKinney.

“Will’s experience and expertise is a perfect fit for our hospital,” said Joe Carpenter, chairman of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany’s Board of Trustees. “I believe his personality and his love of outdoor activities will also be a perfect fit for our community.”

Windham earned his bachelor of science in business administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, NC; and his master of hospital and health administration degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

In his spare time, Windham and his wife, Lauren, enjoy visiting with family and friends, hiking and cycling. Windham also enjoys fly-fishing, movies and music. The Windhams just welcomed their first child, William Grayson, this month.