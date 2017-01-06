Lewisburg proclaims Martin Luther King Jr. Week

At a Lewisburg City Hall ceremony with members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee attending, Mayor John Manchester proclaimed that Jan. 10-16, will be Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week in Lewisburg.

Members of the committee that were unable to be present were Danny Seams Ellen Broudy, Naomi Cohen, Larryetta Ellis, Twana Jackson, Wanda Johnson, Adrienne Biesemeyer, Rick Brown, Janice Cooley and Bettye Earley.

The legacy of Dr. King will also be honored on Jan. 16 with an 11 a.m. march from the courthouse to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, a community lunch without charge, and a celebration with music played and sung, dances danced, essays read, and a keynote speech by Dr. L. Marshall Washington, President of New River Community and Technical College.