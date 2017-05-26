Lewisburg in Bloom community cooperation efforts

In the spirit of community cooperation, red and yellow flowers are popping up all over downtown Lewisburg this week.

The Bluebell Garden club planted red and yellow flowers in downtown merchant and business owner planters utilizing the colors of the 2017 color scheme (red and yellow). The Bluebell Garden club designed the assortment of flowers while the merchants and business owners paid for the flowers in the front of their business.

The Lewisburg Foundation put out the begonias and other colorful annuals in landscaping beds paid for and sponsored by the Lewisburg Foundation.

City Crews are hanging the Dragon wing begonia hanging baskets which are paid for and sponsored by the Savannah Garden Club.

Lewisburg is blooming all over the place!