Lewisburg Citizen’s Party candidates speak to Democratic Women’s Club



Lewisburg Citizen’s Party candidates spoke to members of the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club at their April meeting. Candidates spoke about plans to build a new fire station and upgrade the water plant, build sidewalks, improve our parks, planning and zoning issues, election procedures, beautification and financial planning for the city of Lewisburg. Pictured: Lewisburg Citizen’s Party candidates, Kim Morgan Dean (left), Heather Blake; Kenosha Davenport, President of the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club, Mark Etten and Shannon Beatty.