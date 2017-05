A candidates forum for the Lewisburg municipal election will be held on Monday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.

Candidates from the Citizens Party and the Majority Voice Party will answer questions submitted by audience members. Questions may be submitted to the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, host of the forum, at info@greenbrierwvchamber.org or may be written on index cards in the lobby before the forum