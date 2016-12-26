During the Tuesday night meeting, the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers resounded with the beat of drums and the tuneful refrains of trombones and clarinets as GEHS Marching Band members saluted the Lewisburg City Council in thanks for funding 10 new band uniforms. Council approved establishing guidelines for a newly created Video Lottery Grant to become a dedicated source for funding youth programs.

The Greenbrier East Marching Band Boosters were awarded $5,000 as the first beneficiaries of that fund. The guidelines for the newly formed grant program, as detailed by council member Mark Etten, can be applied as a one-time special needs grant to fund Lewisburg-based youth programs, educational activities and senior projects with a preference made toward cost sharing proposals. Applicants must be non-profit and funds cannot be used for personnel expense purposes.

“When people look at us, we want to look good for everyone in the community,” said Booster president Tammy Rhodes. After 10 year’s use, the old uniforms are well-worn and tattered. The Boosters are working to gather funding for 100 band uniforms, each at a cost of $500. Rhodes offered her thanks to the mayor and council, and presented drum major John Ambler to model the prototype uniform, complete with a Spartan insignia prominent in the design.

To contribute to the drive for new uniforms, anyone can write a check, with “uniforms” in the memo line, to Greenbrier East High School Music Boosters, 273 Spartan Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

In other business:

Joseph “Joey” Thomas was introduced and welcomed at the council meeting as Lewisburg’s new fire chief, replacing Interim Chief Matt Carver. Thomas’ first LVFD report included the free installation of 21 home smoke detectors. City residents interested in receiving three free smoke detectors for their homes can call City Hall for more information.

Passed on second reading, an ordinance to allow “enforcement officials” to issue on-the-spot citations with regard to exterior sanitation and common nuisances related to property in a fair, speedy and inexpensive manner. This authority is granted to any and all planning, zoning, building, and law enforcement officers, and would apply to external offenses such as junk, overgrown grass and weeds, broken glass, failure to maintain sidewalks, driveways, and vacant structures. All fines imposed by citation shall be due within 10 days of service of the citation.

A second ordinance was also passed on second reading gives the city the authority to provide for the efficient and cost effective sale of the city’s surplus property through an online auction site rather than purchasing legal advertising and holding a public auction.

Council passed a historic rehabilitation investment tax credit resolution intended for “the preservation and enhancement of the residential, commercial, and recreational appeal of Lewisburg to visitors and residents alike.” The resolution is an improvement of the tax credit potential from 10 percent to 25 percent.

“The appeal of [the tax credits] goes beyond individual benefit to property owners,” stated Historic Landmarks Commission Chair Carol Olson in a letter of support to the city council. “The additional construction and restoration efforts return to our community through increased work opportunities for local contractors and artisans with subsequent increase in tax revenue to the city. It seems that everyone wins.”

Zoning Officer Chuck Smith reporting on the blasting ongoing in the Jefferson Street North area where a local contractor is preparing an adjacent property for development. Smith said the job should be completed by the end of the year.

Public Works Director Roger Pence stated that the city is working on a partnership with Green Works Recycling to seek a long-term, cost-effective solution in order to maintain the city’s recycling program.

Pence said the department is still working to repair water lines to residential areas along Howards Creek and at The Retreat, where residents are still without adequate water service.