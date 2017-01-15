Lewis Theatre offers slate of films honoring Black History Month

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. week and Black History month, the Historic Lewis Theatre, on Court Street North in downtown Lewisburg is showing several relevant movies.

First is Loving, a docudrama based on the inter-racial couple whose legal marriage was challenged by Virginia authorities and fought a nine-year legal battle. In 1967, the Supreme Court reaffirmed a civil right to marriage. Their love story has been an inspiration to couples ever since. Show times are Jan. 13,14, and 16 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday Jan. 15, at 4 p.m.

White Sulphur Springs native Katherine Johnson is portrayed admirably in Hidden Figures, also a docudrama. She was a mathematical genius who worked as a ‘human computer’ at the US space agency NASA for several decades, from first astronauts through early Mars exploration. Along with two other amazing and brilliant Black women, they crossed gender and race lines in an inspiring manner. Film dates and times are unconfirmed as of press time; check with the Lewis.

Moonlight is an indie drama that has generated a lot of excitement at festivals. It touches on themes of race, sexuality and isolation in ways that are rarely depicted in cinema. he Lewis also plans to show Fences. Denzel Washington directed and stars in this adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which centers on a Black garbage collector in 1950’s Pittsburgh. Bitter that baseball’s color barrier was only broken after his own heyday in the Negro Leagues, the man is prone to taking out his frustrations on his loved ones. Both Washington and co-star Viola Davis won Tonys for their performances in the 2010 revival of the play. Dates yet unconfirmed, check back.

For more information, find the Lewis Theatre on Facebook, email lewistheatre@yahoo.com or call 304-645-6038.