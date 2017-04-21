Letter: Concerned about water quality  

Dear Editor:

Concerned about your water quality and availability and with the proposed 42 inch methane Atlantic Coast Pipeline proposed to cross West Virginia? You should be, the EPA is.

The WV Department of Environmental Protection is requesting comments from the public. The deadline is Apr. 28.

Dominion Transmission plans to blast and drill trenches 24’-30’ deep and wide through hundreds of streams and rivers in a pathway estimated at 347 feet wide, the length of a football field.

According to the WVDEP Public Notice “the ACP will permanently impact an estimated 7,341 linear feet of streams and 4.4 acres of wetlands due to permanent access road improvement”

Forty million residents of twenty states, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia depend on the three headwaters on two mountains in Pocahontas and Randolph County, West Virginia for their daily water needs.

Dominion plans to drill and blast exactly where the water supply originates for 40 million people. There are underground rivers 15 stories below Mingo Run that feeds three watersheds, the Cheat, Tygart and Elk – what if …?

Write now to: WV Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water and Waste Management, 401 Certification Program, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304.

Sincerely and Seriously,

Lauren D. Ragland

PO Box 311, Green Bank, WV 24944, 304-704-2894

ldragland@wvmatters.com