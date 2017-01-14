Laura Boyrer scores 1,000th point

Laura Boyrer, daughter of Jim and Kathy Boyrer, scored her 1,000th point at Seneca Trail Christian Academy on Jan. 6 after making a three-point shot surrounded by New Haven defenders.

Laura Boyrer and her sister Beth, both juniors, have played for the STCA Lady Blazers Basketball under the guidance of Coach Mike Thompson, for their high school careers. Laura Boyrer has also played on traveling teams with the Lady Blazers where she shows her athletic ability each and every game. Boyrer not only averages 15 points per game, her rebounding skills are outstanding. Boyrer’s team spirit is above and beyond on and off the court. Her pleasant, loving personality draws others to her and her team mates respect and admire her.

Boyrer stated, “I honestly did not know what to think (time was called by Coach Mike, I thought someone was hurt). I didn’t know what I had done till I saw my mom with my flowers and sign that congratulated me for 1,000 points. I don’t feel that different, (I) just want to keep playing the game I love.

I don’t know what I see in my basketball future, I’m just going to keep playing till I graduate. I don’t think I’ll play basketball in college, (I) just want to focus on schooling and becoming a physician assistant. I’m just glad I have amazing people in my life like Coach Mike and Mary Cat Thompson, my parents and Beth and of course my awesome team mates.”