Lab tech degree program at New River

Students in the Medical Laboratory Technician program at New River Community and Technical College’s Beckley campus work on a project in the med lab. An information session about admission into the associate degree program will be hosted at the New River CTC’s Student Center in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Science Building in Lewisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, beginning at 6 p.m. Students pictured: Latosha Traynham of Lewisburg (left) and Kongka Smith and Sanjita Shrestha, both from the Beckley/Oak Hill area. (Not pictured: Elyssa Johnson and Gloria Coleman.) The program is open to both West Virginia and Virginia students; call 304-929-5038 or 540-863-2819 for more information.