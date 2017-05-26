Knights to lead Rosary recitations at area Catholic cemeteries

The members of the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus will lead the Rosary recitations at six area Catholic cemeteries on Sunday and Mondayof Memorial Day weekend.

“We shall also place flags on the final resting places of our military veterans where veteran organizations do not,” said Perk Berry of White Sulphur Springs, grand knight of the council.

The Rosary recitations begin at Mount Loretta Cemetery which joins St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on U.S. 60 West in White Sulphur Springs at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

A second one on Sunday will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Cemetery near Springdale, Fayette County. The Rosary recitation will be at 11:10 a.m. prior to the 11:30 a.m. reunion Mass and the picnic which follows the Mass.

That evening, at 6 p.m. in St. Louis, King of France, Catholic Church, behind Shoney’s and the motels in Lewisburg, the Alleghany Highlands will host the 34th graduation dinner honoring the area high school graduates and their parents who are Catholic.

On Monday, May 29, the Knights will lead the Rosary at St. John of God Cemetery at Sam Black Church at 9 a.m. and the Immaculate Conception Cemetery near Williamsburg at 10:30 a.m.

That afternoon, the Rosary recitations will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Low Moor, VA, at 3 p.m. and St. John, the Evangelist, Catholic Church cemeteries in Sweet Springs.

For further information on the Rosary recitations, call the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.