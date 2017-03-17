KidWind Challenge set at DSLCC    

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College will be the site of “KidWind Challenge,” a wind energy learning experience for students in middle and high school scheduled on Saturday, Apr. 8, on the DSLCC Clifton Forge, VA, campus.

The event will bring together students interested in renewable energy and provide them with opportunities to design, build and test wind turbines.

The KidWind Challenge is being organized by the staff of the Center for Wind Energy (CWE) at James Madison University, recognized statewide and nationally as a key institution for wind education, research, and development efforts. In addition to inviting and registering student teams, the JMU CWE staff will coordinate the recruitment of volunteers to serve as judges and helpers.

DSLCC has been partnering with the Center for Wind Energy since the establishment of its wind turbine technician training program. As wind energy grows, technicians will be needed to assist with maintaining turbines and troubleshooting problems.