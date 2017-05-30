Kermit’s Kabaret returns to GVT

Kermit’s Kabaret is back!

Returning for GVT’s 50th Season, this one-night celebration of musical theater features everything from classic to contemporary favorites. Starring resident and guest actors from GVT’s current production of “Pippin,” the festivities will be hosted by GVT’s music director and master of ceremonies Kermit Medsker.

“People have been asking, ‘When are you doing another one of those cabarets?’ We have an extremely talented cast in town for ‘Pippin’ and we are putting together a wonderful evening of show tunes. Don’t miss it,” Medsker said.

Medsker has been working with GVT since productions were held at “The Barn” outside of Lewisburg. His GVT career began with “Pirates of Penzance,” and some past credits include “1940’s Radio Hour” and “Dracula: A Rock Opera.”

This intimate evening of entertainment will be held on Monday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16. Seating is limited. Reservations are recommended. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s box office at 304-645-3838 or visit http://www.gvtheatre.org.