White Sulphur Springs-Keith Edward Lilly, 54, of passed away Friday, Apr. 21, 2017.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, Apr. 29, at 3 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church on Ingleside Avenue, White Sulphur Springs. Fellowship will follow the memorial service in the fellowship hall.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.