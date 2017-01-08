Justice names Dennis Davis Secretary of Veterans Assistance

On Thursday, Governor-elect Jim Justice announced that Dennis Davis will serve as secretary of veterans assistance in his administration.

Davis is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and currently serves as a member of the Honor Guard at the Donald C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetery.

Davis is a lifelong resident of Institute. He is a graduate of Kanawha County Schools, West Virginia State University and Marshall University with degrees in Industrial Arts Education, and Vocational, Technical and Adult Education respectfully.

After leaving the Army, he was first employed by Kanawha County Schools as teacher at Dupont Jr. High school in 1968. He went on to become job placement specialist at the Ben Franklin Career Center, Coordinator of Adult Education at the Garnet Career Center, coordinator of cooperative education, and finally assistant superintendent of Kanawha County Schools for Vocational, Technical and Adult Education. Previously, Davis was elected president of the West Virginia Vocational Association.

“Dennis Davis served our country and comes from a family of veterans, and understands what our state can do to better serve West Virginia’s veterans,” said Justice. “My father was a pilot in WWII and I have nothing but the utmost respect for anyone who answers the call to serve our country. I don’t want my administration to just pay lip service to our veterans; we owe them our full support in every way when they return home and Dennis is the man to do it. As governor, I will make it a priority to create jobs for our veterans.”

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to join the leadership team of Governor-elect Jim Justice,” said Davis. “I look forward to working with the dedicated personnel in the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, and our Governor, to provide support, access, aid and opportunity for veterans throughout West Virginia. We have a tremendous network of programs, facilities, and benefits to assist veterans as they re-enter and establish themselves in our communities. We must seek ways to expand the program, improve access, and increase veteran awareness and participation. Veteran success means West Virginia success.”