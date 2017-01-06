Justice Inaugural Ball tickets now on sale

Individual tickets for Governor-elect Justice’s inaugural ball on Jan. 16 are now on sale for $75 through the inaugural committee’s website, www.InaugurationWV.com.

The inaugural ball will be begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. The event is black tie optional and requires tickets.

Entertainment for the evening will include a national headliner, Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., the Walter Scott Trio, The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra, The Richard Hefner Bluegrass Band, and River Jam.

“Our family is so excited to share this historic evening with the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Jill Justice, co-chair of the Justice inaugural committee. “This special event will be a celebration for our great state and the brighter future ahead. Tickets are limited so don’t delay; go to the website and get your ticket today.”