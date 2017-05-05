Jump with Jill rocks Western Greenbrier Elementary Schools



The world’s only rock ‘n’ roll nutrition show, Jump with Jill, toured elementary schools in western Greenbrier County on Apr. 12 and 13 to teach students the importance of making healthy food choices and being active.

“Our students were so excited to participate in the world’s only rock and roll nutrition show and to meet the cast, Jill and DJ Rob. Our goal in presenting the program is to motivate students to respect their bodies by making healthy choices such as eating breakfast, eating fruits, vegetables and low fat dairy products, and maintaining an active lifestyle. It’s an amazing program – the students loved the music, dancing!”said Jenny Curry, director of child nutrition for Greenbrier County Schools

Jump with Jill is a music-based health program for kids that makes nutrition education rock, offering audiences live concerts, recorded music, video experiences, and cross-curricular classroom activities. Known as the world’s only rock ‘n’ roll nutrition show, Jump with Jill uses music and dance to celebrate healthy habits by transforming nutrition education into a live concert. Now in its tenth year, the Jump with Jill show has been performed nearly 3,000 times for a million kids across the United States, Canada, and Europe. This work has led to multiple Emmy Award nominations, two Telly Awards in the Education and Children categories, two Grammy nomination considerations for Best Children’s Album, and an invitation to the White House to meet Michelle Obama. The research-proven show creates a world where healthy is not just an important thing to do, but the cool thing to do.

Greenbrier County Schools presented Jump with Jill to 650 students from Rainelle, Smoot, Crichton and Rupert Elementary Schools through a Team Nutrition Grant from the WV Department of Education Child Nutrition Office.