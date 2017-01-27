Williamsburg-John William Detwiler, 86, died peacefully and loved by his family Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

He was born May 2, 1930, in New Enterprise, PA, the son of the late Ira and Elizabeth Baker Detwiler.

John was a member of the Greenbrier Masonic Lodge #42 AF & AM, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and spent many years as a contractor of home improvements.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his loving wife of 60 years, Miriam J. Morgan Detwiler who passed away Oct. 26, 2016.

He is survived by his two daughters, Florence Elizabeth Willis of Waynesville, NC and Amelia “Mia” Barbara Thompson of Dillsboro, NC; three grandchildren, Amber Nicole Villar-Thompson of New York City, NY, Derek John Willis of Waynesville, NC and Alan James Thompson, II of Oviedo, FL; also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Trevor Ian Willis of South Carolina, and Morgan Isabella Willis and Issac Kholbin Willis both of North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Rd. Lexington, KY 40502-1204.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.