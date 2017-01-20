Alderson-John H. Ayers, Sr. 84, of Dark Hollow Road, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Fairlea, following a sudden illness.

Born Sept. 27, 1932, in Alderson, he was the son of the late Dana R. and Violet Pence Ayers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Vint Ayers; three brothers, Tony Ayers, Bill Ayers and Pat Ayers, Sr.; son-in-law, Arnold Ryan; sister-in-law, Bettie Vint Ayers; and a special nephew, Pat Ayers, Jr.

Throughout his life, Mr. Ayers was a farmer and worked with timber, even owning his own sawmill. He enjoyed working with horses and cattle until his health no longer allowed him to do so. Mr. Ayers enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family, laughing and remembering the past. He never missed an opportunity to go across town to tell stories to his friends at the “liars club.”

Survivors include his loving companion and partner of 17 years, Debbie Bradley of Alderson; daughter, Karen Ayers Ryan of Hinton; son, John Ayers, Jr. and wife Pam of Alderson; stepdaughter, Tiffany McHone and husband Michael of Alderson; two sisters, Delores “Sissy” Fentress of Maryland and Rosa “Bootie’’ Kast of Alderson; three brothers, Sherman Ayers and wife Carol of Alderson, Gary Ayers and wife Linda of Pulaski, VA and Steve Ayers and wife Jennifer, of Lockbridge; nine treasured grandchildren, Melinda Ryan Swagger and husband Greg, of Charleston, A.W. Ryan, II and wife Alecia, of Lockbridge, Cameron Ayers of Rainelle, Logan Ayers and wife Katherine of Lewisburg, Clayton Ayers of Bluefield, Lakyn Ayers, Cierra Phipps, Tucker Phipps and Bella McHone all of Alderson; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Lee Swagger of Charleston, Dean Ryan of Lockbridge and Aden Ryan of Lockbridge. Mr. Ayers will also be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends and his loyal sidekick, Harley.

Mr. Ayers made arrangements to donate his body to the Human Gift Registry at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg, for the advancement of medicine. It was his wish. that through his passing, his body would become a source of life to others.

A celebration of Mr. Ayers’s life was held Sunday, Jan. 15, at Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson, where Pastor Anthony Carter officiated.

Friends called Sunday at the funeral home before the service.