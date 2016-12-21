Alderson-John Franklin Coiner, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division, Charleston, following a short illness.

Born Feb. 9, 1929, at Pence Springs, he was the son of the late J. W. Coiner and the late Gladys Dodd Coiner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lola Carter Coiner; and one brother, Ronald Coiner.

Mr. Coiner was a retired auto mechanic, having retired in 1996 from Bill Lewis Motors in Lewisburg, following 20 years of service. Prior to his employment with Bill Lewis Motors, he worked at Copeland Chevrolet and Miller Ford, in Alderson for many years. He was a graduate of Talcott High School in Talcott. Mr. Coiner was a lifelong member of the Pence Springs Community Church in Pence Springs where he served as a Deacon of the Church, former Sunday School teacher, and former Sunday School superintendent. He was also an avid amateur radio enthusiast.

Survivors include: daughter, Sue Humphrey and husband David of Sissonville; granddaughter, Candice Slate and husband Nick of Sissonville; two great-grandchildren, Carter Slate of Sissonville and Hattie Slate of Sissonville; two sisters, Lola Shelton of Alderson and Betty Wright of Geneva, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 9, at the Pence Springs Community Church, Pence Springs, where the Rev. Roger Persinger officiated. Burial was in the Haven of Rest Cemetery, Pence Springs.

Friends called Friday at the church before the service.

Family and friends served as pallbearers.

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson.