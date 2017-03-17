Fort Spring – John D. Longanacre, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017.

Born Oct. 18, 1937, in Sinks Grove, to the late D.P. and Kate Blake Longanacre, he was the middle of nine children.

He was married to Rebecca (Becky) Craft Longanacre of Fort Spring for 55 years. As a US Army veteran, he set up the first mortuary for service members killed in Vietnam. He was a funeral director for over 50 years, beginning his career with the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte and ending his career as the owner/operator of Longanacre Funeral Home in Fairlea and Fort Spring.

John was a prominent member of the community. He served and took great pride in his family, his profession and in the care he showed to those who trusted him to care for them. He was a Past Master Mason and a member of Monroe Lodge No. 77 of Union (and previously a member of Shyrock Lodge No. 47 of Ronceverte and Gauley Bridge Lodge No. 64 of Gauley Bridge). He was a previous member of the Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department and one of the first Emergency Medical Technicians in Greenbrier County when the Greenbrier Valley Emergency Ambulance Service was established. John helped establish the presence of the Salvation Army in Greenbrier County to aid families following devastating floods in the 1980s. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, the Muddy Creek Mountain Ruritan Club and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte where he served on many committees and in leadership positions.

He is survived by his wife, Becky; son, Tim Longanacre and wife Elizabeth Royal of Burke, VA; granddaughter, Jessica Lovejoy and husband Michael of Gainesville, VA; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Fletcher Lovejoy of Gainesville, VA; two brothers, Paul Longanacre and wife Linda of Sinks Grove and Sam Longanacre and wife Becky of Glade Springs; four sisters, Norma Jean Wolford of Wytheville, VA, Joyce Stokes and husband Pat of Moneta, VA, Eloise Vass and husband Larry of Moneta, VA and Ruth Ann Assaid and husband Don of Roanoke, VA, sisters-in-law, Vivian Longanacre of Lewisburg and Carolyn Longanacre of Chickasha, OK; and many nieces, nephews, family and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Louis Longanacre and Jim Longanacre; brother-in-law, Charles Wolford; niece, Charlotte Longanacre; nephew, Doug Longanacre; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, Mar. 18, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte, officiated by Pastor Stewart Farley and Pastor Greg Scott.

A reception will be held at Rudy’s Corner Grill in Ronceverte following the service.

Pallbearers are: Michael Lovejoy, Brad Whitley, Carson Whitley, Jason Craft, Charles Owens, Ed Longanacre, Ben Longanacre and Keith Wickline.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.