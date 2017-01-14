Lewisburg-JoAnn Morton Yates, 82, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at her residence.

She was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Richwood, the daughter of the late William G. and Delsie Heater Morton.

Jo Ann was a retired X-Ray Tech, a graduate of Lewisburg High School and Fairmont State College. She was member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church, a long standing elder at Old Stone Presbyterian Church and a member of United Methodist Women Circle. JoAnn was a member of Lewisburg Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 108, Greenbrier County Democratic Women Association and the Greenbrier County CEOS (Richland).

Other than her parents, she was preceded by her husband, John A. Yates, Sr., and brother, Jarred Morton.

Survivors are sons, John A. Yates, Jr. and wife Stephanie of Meadow Bridge, Jerry Yates and wife Kim of Wardensville and Joey Yates and wife Crystal of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Nancy, Trey, Ashley, Tori, Molly, Emily and Hayden; special niece and nephews, Debbie, Schey and Bill Morton.

A celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to the Eastern Star, HospiceCare of Greenbrier Valley or to the Greenbrier County CEOS.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.