Fort Smith, Ark.-Jatama Alegris Mace, 90, passed away Sunday, Apr. 2, 2017, in Fort Smith.

Mrs. Mace was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Hominy Falls, WV, the daughter of the late John Curtis and Leatha Jane McCutchen O’Dell.

She was a homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death, other than her parents, was her husband, Alvin Nathan Mace.

Surviving are her daughters, Gwen Mace-Walker and husband Eddie of Fort Smith, AR and Carol Stapleton of Nashville, TN; son, Glenn Mace and wife Judy of Prestonsburg, KY; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Mace will be held Sunday Apr. 9, at 2 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Youel Altizer officiating. Entombment will follow at the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum in Clintonville.

The family will receive their family and friends on Saturday, Apr. 8, from 6 until 8 p.m.

