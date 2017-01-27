Neola-Janice Marie Sprowls Waid, 64, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at her daughter’s home after a long illness.

Born Jan. 29, 1953, in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Rita Lake Sprowls.

She was raised in Akron, and later moved to Neola, where she raised her three children and worked at The Greenbrier Hotel.

In addition to her patents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Sprowls.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her sisters, Karen Dougherty of New Mexico and Mary Ann (Richard) Howton of Ohio; her daughter and caregiver, Sara Jane May (Roy) Beverly of Neola, and their children, Alex Dwayne, Chelsea Marie, Hannah Jane and Joshua Michael; her son, Paul Alan (Mandi) Waid of North Canton, OH, and their children, Kari Jane, Jaden Raylyn, Baylee Marie, Matthew Paul and Isabella Carol; her son, James Daniel (Autumn) Waid of Lewisburg, and their child, Evie Lynn; and many friends, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

lt was Janice’s wish for her body to be donated to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. A life celebration will be planned for a later date.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.