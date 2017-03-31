Lewisburg-Irma Lee Groves Hume, 87, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2017, at The Brier in Ronceverte.

Mrs. Hume was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Quinwood, the daughter of the late Otis and Zada Nutter Groves, Sr.

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church of Richlands where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a graduate of Crichton High School and was a sales clerk for Imperial Smokeless Coal Company of Quinwood but most of all a homemaker.

Other than her parents, Mrs. Hume was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Paris Hume Oct. 21, 2013; an infant daughter, Sandra Kay Hume; sisters, Alma Jean Groves and Ina Burnette; brother, Otis Groves, Jr.; niece, Carol Ann Boone; and brothers-in-law, Olaf Boone and Auburn Burnette.

Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Hodges and husband Freddie of Ronceverte and Tina Lester and husband Eddie of Cool Ridge, WV; sons, James M. Hume and wife Pam of Lewisburg and Billy Hume and wife Melinda of Covington, VA; grandchildren, Andrew Lester, Garrett Lester, Jessica Snead, Jacklyn Weist, Ashley Morris, Kristen Murphy and Shannon Cornell; great-grandchildren, Tyler Cales, Chloe Cales, Braxton Cutlip, Alexia Cutlip, Johnny Murphy III and Mackenzie Murphy; and sister, Andria Boone of Crichton.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Mar. 26,2 at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Pastor Robert Hefner, Jr. officiated. Interment followed in Wallace Memorial Cemetery at Clintonville.

The family received family and friends Saturday evening at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Ben and Byron Tuckwiller, Dwaine and Wayne Boone, Andrew and Garrett Lester, John Grim and Bill Sarver.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Brier (Activity Fund), 979 Rocky Hill Road, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

