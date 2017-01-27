Irene Lillian Rollison Malesky

Alderson-Irene Lillian Rollinson Malesky, 84, formerly of New Hampshire and Connecticut, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, with her family and friends at her side.

She was born Mar. 16, 1932, in Long Island, NY, the daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian Rollinson.

She was married May 5, 1951, for 58 years to Robert G. Malesky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. and a sister, Doris Pivola of Connecticut.

Those left with many happy memories include her son, Robert “Bob’’ Malesky; daughter-in-law, Michelle; and special family, Bryan, Sai and Matthew Lanoue; nieces and nephews, Darlesa, Dale, Doreen, Danny and David all of Connecticut; special friends, Dee and Butch Windsor, Anita Schramm, Dick, Alice and Vivian Fleshman, Kim Kincaid, Bob and Kim Johnson, Donna and Dave Burns, Paul Jackson, the ladies at City National Bank, Geneva and Lanford Midkiff, Derek McCarty and Dorothy Skillings of Maine.

The family wish to extend a special thank you to the staff at Greenbrier Manor. The kindness, love, compassion and care you provided to Irene and her family is appreciated more than words can express.

A celebration of her life will be held at Rhema Christian Center at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, with Pastor Stewart Farley officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church Cemetery, Alderson.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.