Insperity Champ Daly joins Greenbrier Classic field

With his win at the Insperity Invitational on Sunday, John Daly proved that he still has the game that helped him win two major championships and become one of golf’s biggest stars in the 1990s. His first win on the PGA Tour Champions was his 10th professional victory, and now he’s ready to try his hand once again against the young stars on the PGA Tour.

Daly, 51, was granted an exemption to participate in The Greenbrier Classic in 2017, and he’ll make his seventh appearance on The Old White TPC Course when the PGA Tour FedExCup tournament returns to the oldest course on the PGA Tour July 3-9. Grounds badges are free, and fans are encouraged to register now at greenbrierclassic.com while badges last.

“We’re really excited that John Daly will be joining us,” said Habibi Mamone, executive tournament director, The Greenbrier Classic. “He’s been a fixture at The Greenbrier Classic since its beginning, and the fans love him and flock to him to watch him play. We can’t wait to see him out on The Old White TPC.”

Daly has participated in The Greenbrier Classic since it debuted in 2010, his best finish a tie for 12th in 2012. One of the sport’s most recognizable figures, Daly is a five-time PGA TOUR winner, who captured the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. He was the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in 2004. He’s known for his distance off the tee, as well as his trademark “Loud Mouth” clothing, which has included American flag pants at The Greenbrier Classic in the past.

Joining Daly at The Greenbrier Classic will be two of the best left-handers in the game, both of whom have close connections to The Greenbrier.

Phil Mickelson joined The Greenbrier team as The Greenbrier PGA Tour Ambassador in 2016 and will take part in The Greenbrier Classic for the fourth time. “Lefty” has been playing professionally since 1992 and has 51 professional wins, including three Masters Green Jackets and one title each at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He became a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, and his 42 PGA Tour victories rank ninth all time.

“Phil has been a great friend of The Greenbrier over the years, and we’re excited to have him join us once again,” said Mamone. “He’s one of the game’s all-time greats, and he makes our field even stronger.”

The other left-hander who is sure to be a fan favorite is two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, a home owner at The Greenbrier Sporting Club. This will be Watson’s fourth appearance in The Greenbrier Classic, and he’s improved his finish in each of the first three. He finished 5-under-par and tied for 30th in his debut in 2013, and moved up to a tie for 16th in 2014, finishing 7-under-par. in 2015, Watson finished 10-under for the tournament tie for 13th.

“Bubba is one of our own, and we’re always happy to have him home,” said Mamone. “We expect him to have another great week at The Greenbrier Classic.”

For more information on The Greenbrier Classic, to register for free grounds badges while supplies remain or to upgrade your experience with Springhouse or Clubhouse badges, visit http://www.greenbrierclassic.com or call 888-598-7380.