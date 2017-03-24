Lewisburg – Homer Lucian Walkup, Jr., 93, was born Sept. 3, 1923, to Homer Lucian Walkup, Sr. and Unice Grace Burdette in Mabscott, WV. He grew up on farms in Wolf Creek and Sinks Grove. He married his soul mate of 65 years, Amaryllis Irene Ray Dec. 12, 1951.

He is survived by his four children, Margaret Grace (Cecil Tucker) of Hughesville, PA, Robert Dale (Dolly) of Burlington, NC, Brenda Gay (Edward Pagan) of Mars Hill, NC and Mary Elizabeth (David Richmond) of Lewisburg: 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Hazel Montgomery of Richmond, VA and a brother, L. G. Walkup of Rock Hill, SC. He was very proud of his family.

After graduating Alderson High School, he was drafted into the Army, where he served proudly and was honorably discharged. He worked for Watt’s Manufacturing, Ronceverte, traveling to different states on the eastern seaboard building display cases for department stores, which included the Leggett’s store in Lewisburg. From 1961 to retirement in 1974, he worked for the US Bureau of Prisons, where he was responsible for establishing the furniture factory and training inmates at Allenwood, PA. He received a superior service award in 1963 for designing and building furniture which was used in the Justice Department. The furniture included walnut waste baskets which President Lyndon Johnson admired and took to his ranch.

He was part of the team that built the Lewisburg Church of Christ and the Richcreek, VA Church of Christ buildings. He built several houses, three that are still occupied in Wolf Creek, one in Muncy, PA and one on Amy’s Acre in Lewisburg.

He was an artist with wood. He could make anything. He made each of his four children a walnut grandfather clock from wood he harvested on Twin Springs Farm, Wolf Creek, using a team of horses. Each daughter received a cedar chest made from cedar his sister, Hazel Montgomery gave him from her property in Virginia. His son received a chestnut gun cabinet. He made detailed trucks, golf carts, pens and tea carts.

His God given talent to create beauty has been inherited by his family. He was proud to be a West Virginian. He was a story teller. He loved puns and spinning tales. He was a kind, quiet, humble Christian man who was admired and loved by everyone whose lives he touched. He will be missed beyond measure. We are proud to say we are comforted by the knowledge he is with our Lord.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 24, at the Church of Christ of Lewisburg, with Pastor Gene Clemons and Pastor Corey Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

Visitation was Thursday evening, Mar. 23, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

