Historic Preservation Development Grants available

Applications are available for historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. Submissions must be postmarked by Mar. 31.

Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Applicants may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, education institution, religious organization or Certified Local Government. Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding. All applications must show evidence of public support and public benefit.

A complete application package, including funding priorities, selection criteria, allowable activities, criteria for evaluation and grants guidelines is available by calling Pam Brooks, grants coordinator, by calling 304-558-0240, online at www.wvculture.org/shpo/grantmanual/development.html or via email at pam.a.brooks@wv.gov.

It is anticipated that approximately $369,000 will be available in grant awards contingent on an appropriation of funds from the West Virginia Legislature or U.S. Congress.