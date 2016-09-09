The Friends of the Old Stone Cemetery have announced that a historic headstone is missing from the downtown Lewisburg cemetery. The tombstone went missing from the cemetery, located between Church and Court streets, in the last 30 days. The stone belongs to Thomas Hall Hutcheson, a 2-year-old who died of whooping cough in 1866. The stone was positioned between his mother’s and little brother’s graves. Please help the cemetery recover this stone. If you would like more information or have heard anything about the stone, email friendsoldstone@aol.com. All information will be kept confidential.