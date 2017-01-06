Hidden History Photo Contest exhibit now in Logan

The rich heritage of southern West Virginia is celebrated through the winning photographs in the 2016 Hidden History Photo Contest exhibit.

These history-based photographs taken by West Virginia photographers are currently on display at the Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitor Bureau in Logan. First displayed at Tamarack in October as part of the annual Hidden History Weekend event, this traveling exhibit will rotate through several area visitor centers. Let these photos inspire you to explore area history.

This exhibit can also be viewed online at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/hidden-history-photo-contest.htm. Here are the winter exhibit dates for this photo series:

January 2017: Hatfield and McCoy Convention and Visitor Bureau, 325 Stratton Street in Logan. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February 2017: Sandstone Visitor Center of New River Gorge National River in Sandstone. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 2017: Canyon Rim Visitor Center of New River Gorge National River in Lansing. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hauling the Coal © Patrick Hutchinson. 2016 Hidden History Photo Contest Best in Show – adult