Lewisburg-Herbert Gross Forney was born in Harrisburg, PA on Dec. 30, 1932, and passed into his heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Herb served in the United States Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a current member of the American Legion. He was a member of the Ronceverte Presbyterian Church where he had served as a Deacon and an Elder. Herb was a previous member of the Ronceverte Lions Club and in his younger days he was an Eagle Scout and an Assistant Scout Master in Westminster, MD. Retired from Allied (previously Bendix) in 1983, Herb would not quit working. He was the Ronceverte City Manager under Mayor Gary Ambler, worked for Martin & Jones and Sears, and all the while cutting grass and fixing things for anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Edgar W. Forney; brother, Richard; grandson, Glenn S. Forney II; and granddaughter, Denyel Paige of Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara M. Forney of Ronceverte; his three children, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Children are Glenn S Forney and wife Sandra of Virginia, Mark E. Forney and wife Tammy of Lewisburg, and Elaine Reynolds Shafer McCurdy and husband Robert of Alderson, and honorary son, John Miller, Jr. of Lewisburg. Grandchildren are Michael Forney and wife Elizabeth of Virginia, April Jordan and husband Cliff of Virginia, John Reynolds and wife Constance of Hines, Steven Shafer of Ronceverte and Emma McCurdy of Wisconsin. Great-grandchildren are Cory, Derek and Kaila Paige of Virginia, Walker, Ashlyn and Silas Jordan of Virginia, Chance Brown of Virginia, Faith and Michael Forney, Jr. of Virginia, and Zachary lvey of Hines.

There was no visitation. Herb donated his body to the Human Gift Registry at WVSOM in Lewisburg.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate Herb’s life at the Ronceverte Presbyterian Church on Father’s Day, June 18, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends before and after the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, 305 Locust Street, Ronceverte, WV 24970 or to Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

