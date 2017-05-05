Frankford – Helen Gray McMillion, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017.

She was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Renick, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Edna Kathryn Halterman Walton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lacy Harold McMillion, who passed away in 2003; sister, Juanita Dineen; and brothers, Eldon, Henry, Larry and Earl Walton.

Helen was a faithful member of the Frankford United Methodist Church for 62 years. She served in many capacities; preparing communion, serving as treasurer, helping with preparing meals and supporting the church however she could. She also belonged to the Church Circle and Homemaker’s Club for many years.

Helen was a homemaker and retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She was extremely talented at sewing and gardening, and was particularly well known for her wonderful gift of cooking. Helen especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her children, James McMillion of Frankford, Patty (Linwood) White of Roanoke, VA, Ralph (Barbara) McMillion of Fairlea and Lisa McMillion of Maxwelton; ten grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Lauren, Justin, Jordan, Jessica, Devin, Nicole, Kristyn and Taylor; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Miller of Lewisburg, and Sue (John) Wyman of Lewisburg; brother, Don Walton of Maxwelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday Apr. 29, at Frankford United Methodist Church where Pastors Phillip Hickman and Ron Miller officiated. Interment followed in Morningside Cemetery in Renick.

On Saturday, the family received friends at the church one hour prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Frankford United Methodist Church.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.