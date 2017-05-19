Lewisburg-Harry J. Widney, 99, passed away Friday morning, May 12, 2017, at White Sulphur Springs Center.

Born Nov. 12, 1917, in Tyrone, PA, he was a son of the late Harry McGinley and Virginia Ray Fickes Widney.

Harry was a 1935 graduate of Green Bank High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1939. He retired from Howes Leather Company after over 40 years of service where he was Superintendent and later General Manager. Mr. Widney was a founding, and last surviving member of the Durbin Lions Club and was a 32nd Degree Mason. After moving to Lewisburg in the early 1970’s he became an active member of the Old Stone Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin J. Widney.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 70 years, Dallas M. Propst Widney, whom he married June 8, 1946; four children, Candice (Tom) Long of Covington, VA, Douglas (Kaye) Widney of Fairmont, Jon S. (Connie) Widney of Gilbert, AZ and Stephen (Nancy) Hiner of Fredericksburg, TX; six grandchildren, Christopher (Jayne) Long, Jason (Jennifer) Long, Amy Widney, Evan (Molly) Widney, Heather Hiner and Chad Hiner; and three great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Long, Corbin Long and Ashley Hiner.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, May 17, at the Arbovale Cemetery, in Arbovale, where Pastor David Rittenhouse officiated.

Visitation was held at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg Wednesday afternoon before the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Shepherd’s Center-Greenbrier Valley, 214 East Washington Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or to the Greenbrier County Committee on Aging, Meals on Wheels program, P.O. Box 556, Rupert, WV 25984.

The family would like to thank the staff at White Sulphur Springs Center for their outstanding comfort care for their father during his stay there.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.