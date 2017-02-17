Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale

FFA Senior John McCutcheon

On Mar. 31, the Greenbrier East FFA, in partnership with the Greenbrier County 4-H, will once again be convening in the West Virginia Building at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds for the annual Ham, Bacon, and Egg Show and Sale.

Based upon the state event of the same name, it showcases the hard work of students all across the county. This program began as an Supervised Experience Program for FFA members, and later adapted as a 4-H project where students raise a hog from early summer to late fall, until the time comes to slaughter the animal. The student then uses the FFA meats lab facility at GEHS to cure the hams and bacons from the animal, trimming and preparing for show.

Outside of the meats lab, students also can prepare their best eggs for sale with help from classroom instruction and a workshop hosted by 4-H at Greenbrier East. The program teaches skills in livestock select and production, food processing, decision making, marketing and leadership. It all culminates at the sale, where the community comes together to auction off their projects. We welcome everybody to come participate on the evening of Friday, Mar. 31, at 6:30 p.m., at the state fairgrounds.