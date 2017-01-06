GVT’s education classes begin January 16
Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is proud to announce that registration is now open for the 2017 spring education classes, GVTots I (grade K-1) and II (grade 2-3), GVTweens (grade 4-5), GVTeens I (grade 6-8), GVTeens II (grade 9-12) and the year-long GVTeen Conservatory (grade 8-12).
Enrollment in the after-school program is open now through Jan 13. Register for classes by contacting GVT’s Education Office at 304-645-3838 ext. 111 or courtney@gvtheatre.org.
After-school classes begin Jan. 16 and will continue until May 12 on the following schedule:
- Monday
– GVTweens (Grade 4-5, Enrollment Cap 20) 4-5 p.m.
– GVTeen Conservatory (Grade 8-12, Enrollment Cap 14) 5:15-7:15 p.m.
- Tuesday
– GVTots I (Grade K-1, Enrollment Cap 20) 4-5 p.m.
– GVTots II (Grade 2-3, Enrollment Cap 20) 5:15-6:15 p.m.
- Wednesday
– GVTeens I (Grade 6-8, Enrollment Cap 30) 4-5 p.m.
– GVTeens II (Grade 9-12, Enrollment Cap 30) 5:15-6:15 p.m.
“Students enrolled in GVT’s drama classes learn so much more than theater skills. They learn and demonstrate ensemble building, public speaking, a sense of community, empathy, and more. Each class becomes a little family where we look after each other, support one another, and gain life-long friends. The spring semester is special because each student enrolled will perform in a class showcase. The showcases are performed on GVT’s mainstage which is a magical experience for children and teens,” Education Director Courtney Susman said.
Spring Showcases are as follows:
- GVTots I & II: Once Upon a Time… (Apr. 11 at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.)
- GVTweens: Snow White (Apr. 25 at 6 and 8 p.m.)
- GVTeens I: The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet (May 2 at 6 and 8 p.m.)
- GVTeens II: 10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse (May 2 at 6 and 8 p.m.)
- GVTeen Conservatory: Twelfth Night (May 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.)
Showcase rehearsals will take place during class, along with two additional mandatory technical rehearsals. Spring tuition for these classes is $90 ($125 for conservatory) per semester. Tuition for each additional child in the same family is $65 per semester. Need-based scholarships are available. For scholarship applications, to register or for any other information regarding the education programs, contact the Education Office at 304-645-3838 ext. 111 or courtney@gvtheatre.org.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.