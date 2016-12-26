Greenbrier Valley Theatre (“the Theatre”) is has announced that the Pyles & Turner Foundation, Inc. has awarded the Theatre a grant of $750 in support of the cost of replacing costumes and props that were lost to water damage during the summer of 2016.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is dedicated to producing live, professional theatre in West Virginia and through theatre, enlightening, enriching and enlivening the life of our region. Through year-long programming, GVT engages audiences and participants of all ages in the transformative, interactive voice of theatre.

Annual programming includes: the mainstage professional season running from April through December; the after-school Youth Education Program for age 5-18, both at the theatre in Lewisburg

and on-site at Greenbrier West High School; music class partnership with Rainelle Elementary School; Summer Drama Camp for age 5-14; intern and apprentice opportunities; the Al Jeter Music Series; The Met: Live in HD opera series; New Voices Play Festival; Literary Tea Series; and much more.

Since its founding in 1966 and incorporation in 1967, GVT has cultivated generations of theatre-goers and arts enthusiasts through the production of high quality arts experiences.

In 2017, the Theatre will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Season. Funding from the Pyles & Turner Foundation will help mark that milestone with the excellent production values that have come to characterize the work of GVT.