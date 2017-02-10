GVT presents 50th season of exceptional entertainment

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, has announced announce that its 50th anniversary season has arrived. GVT’s 2017 line-up will feature some of the most beloved works seen on stage, including heart-wrenching dramas, delightful comedies and good old-fashioned fun and entertainment. Season subscriptions are now available for purchase. For season tickets or more information, call GVT’s box office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

The success of GVT began 50 years ago in a tent along the Greenbrier River, and with the help of dedicated patrons and talented actors, it has continued to grow. It started with local citizens like Ann Benedict who believed in the mission of the founders.

“I think its success is because of the quality of work and that the people involved really cared. I’m very proud of GVT and how it became the State [Professional] Theatre of West Virginia,” Benedict said.

The milestone season features favorite theatre classics that focus on self-discovery, forgiveness and the progression of the human spirit.

GVT will open its 50th season with Oscar Wilde’s most famous work “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Wilde’s hilarious farce is the story of two men whose attempts at deception make things complicated when they find the women of their dreams. Will they be able to keep their love once the truth comes out?

The magical musical “Pippin” will be appearing on GVT’s stage for the first time. Originally directed by Bob Fosse, one young prince must find his way, led by a traveling troupe of actors and the mysterious leading player.

Also coming to the stage this season are Harper Lee’s American classic adapted by Christopher Sergel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Ken Ludwig’s zany comedy “Moon Over Buffalo” and the heartbreaking drama “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” by Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene O’Neill.

The 2017 season line-up is as follows:

“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, comedy, Apr. 21-May 6

“Pippin,” book by Roger O. Hirson, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, musical, May 26-June 10

Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” comedy, June 30-July 22

“The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,” written and created by Roger Bean, musical arrangements by Michael Borth, musical, Aug. 24-Sept. 9

“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, adapted by Christopher Sergel, drama, Sept. 22-Oct. 14

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night” by Eugene O’Neill, drama, Oct. 27-Nov. 11

“Babes in Toyland,” music by Victor Herbert, book and lyrics by Glen MacDonough, adapted by Kermit Medsker and Cathey Sawyer, musical, Dec. 1-16

“Fifty years and still going strong! Wow! We are excited to be here and even more excited to bring our audiences such a wonderful variety of truly excellent contemporary, classic, and musical theater for this momentous year. Stay tuned; we are planning some surprises along the way!” Artistic Director Cathey Sawyer said.

All dates and productions are subject to change.