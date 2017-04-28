Growing WV Nonprofit Boards

Nonprofits across the state are being invited to a series of discussions and workshops on how to engage the board of directors for nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits employ 12.7% of West Virginia’s workforce and generate more than $7.9 billion in annual revenues.

In May, the West Virginia Nonprofit Association (WVNPA) will host three meetings throughout the state on the topic of Growing an Engaged Board of Directors.

“Nonprofits are viewed by investors, donors and their communities as mission-driven – rather than profit driven – organizations,” says WVNPA Executive Director Laura Lee Haddad. “Instead of financial dividends paid to shareholders, the evaluation of a nonprofit’s success focuses on its impact in the community. An organization’s board of directors is integral to that impact.”

The May meetings will unveil Principle #3 – Governance of West Virginia Principles and Practices for Nonprofit Excellence which includes presentation by an expert in the field and discussion with nonprofit peers.

Working with Dr. Susan Aloi of West Virginia Wesleyan College and a team of nonprofit stakeholders, the WVNPA developed Principles & Practices as a series of benchmarks and guidelines to help organizations ensure they’re fulfilling their stated missions, engaging in ethical practices, and operating with accountability and transparency. Now, the WVNPA seeks to develop curriculum associated with each of the nine principles and practices. Once all nine are developed, the resulting curriculum can serve as a “boot camp” for West Virginia’s nonprofit leaders.

The Regional meeting locations are listed below and are open to all nonprofit staff and volunteers.

May 9 – Lewisburg: Carnegie Hall

May 11 – Huntington: Barboursville Holiday Inn & Suites

May 16 – Charleston: Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Education & Community Center

May 23 – Elkins: Randolph County Development

Authority

Each session is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for members of the WVNPA is $12, and the cost for nonmembers is $25. Both prices include lunch. Registration details and more information are available online at http://wvnpa.org/2017-regional-meetings/ or by calling Haddad at 304-667-2248.

With a growing membership of nearly 300 nonprofit organizations, the WVNPA was once again selected as a recipient for major funding from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. This support will help the WVNPA continue to build its membership, offer quality programming to nonprofits, expand cost-savings benefits, and advocate for the work of nonprofits in West Virginia.

Membership in the WVNPA is open to all 501(c)3 West Virginia nonprofit organizations.

The WVNPA is a member of the National Council of Nonprofits and serves as a clearing house for a wide range of benefits, services, best practices, and planning that strengthens the nonprofit organizations that make up a valuable part of West Virginia’s economic and community fabric.