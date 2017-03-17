Greenbrier West track team looking forward to season

Steve Tincher, head coach of Greenbrier West’s girls track team, says there are about 20 girls trying out for the team this year, and they’re hoping a few more might still make that decision.

They started practice Monday, Feb. 27. No track meets will be held at West this year, but the team will compete in places like Richwood, Shady Spring, Summersville, Oak Hill, and Lewisburg. Several athletes show great promise, among whom are Taylor Walker, who competed well in the hurdles last year, Danielle Roberts in the 400, and freshman Julie Agee has shown impressive speed and quickness.

In boys track news, Colby Ennis is in his first year as coach of the boys’ track team at Greenbrier West, even as he finishes his senior year at Concord University. He has about a dozen boys out for the team, and is hoping a few more come out. They’ve been practicing for a couple of weeks. Ennis is still learning the ropes as a coach, but observes that the kids need a lot patience and attention.

Ennis competed in track during his years at Greenbrier West as a student. With cold, wet weather the team has practiced inside quite a bit, and are looking forward to warm, dry days when they can get outside.