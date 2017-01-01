The Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors’ “Feed The Need” community food drive made its annual donations this year totaling $5,400 in monetary donations and 1,368 non-perishable food items.

Feed The Need was formed six years ago, and – to date – has provided over $52,000 to Greenbrier and Monroe County food pantries and Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc. in Rupert.

Robert Bittinger Jr., founder and chairman, said, “I really appreciate my committee’s hard work and all the GVBOR’s members’ and affiliates’ donations and generosity. I would also like to give a very sincere thank-you to all the local businesses for their support year after year: Sav-A-Lot, Cornerstone IGA, Lewisburg and Rainelle Kroger, Jewell’s IGA, Kmart, Wal-Mart, Radio Greenbrier and Secure Store, and Superior Self Storage of Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs. Lastly, (I’d like to thank) our community, neighbors and friends – such caring and giving folks. It’s your generosity that makes the difference. Thank you!”

Also, the GVBOR’s “Feed The Need” community food drive delivered 1,368 non-perishable food items to Wellspring of Greenbrier.