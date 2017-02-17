Greenbrier Real Estate Service expands to reach Pocahontas Co.

Greg Allman, broker of Greenbrier Real Estate Service, recently opened an office in Pocahontas County and has announced Cheryl Dean as the associate broker who will be working in the Marlinton location.

Dean has been a licensed Realtor since 1990 and was born and raised in the Marlinton area. Dean said she is thrilled to be working with Greg Allman and all the professional Realtors at Greenbrier Real Estate Service and looks forward to listing and selling full time in Pocahontas County.

Dean enjoys spending time with her family including her four children and eight grandchildren. When she is not working on real estate she enjoys camping and fishing.

The new office is located at 19028 Seneca Trail in Marlinton.

“We are thrilled to have Cheryl join our team and look forward to working with Cheryl as she brings years of knowledge of the Pocahontas County area.” Dean can be reached at the new Marlinton location at 304-779-4002.